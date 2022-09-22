PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 60-year-old New Port Richey man was arrested and accused of exploiting an elderly person to buy thousands of dollars worth of guns, alcohol, and a dog, according to arrest documents.

Deputies said Jay Trenton was asked to step into a fiduciary role assisting an elderly person with their finances in 2017. Beginning in 2018, Trenton began making online transfers from the elderly victim’s checking account into his person checking account, documents allege.

Trenton then used the funds to buy guns, firearm accessories, animal accessories, food, and alcohol. Deputies said Trenton’s spending unauthorized spending totaled $28,603.88.

When questioned by authorities, Trenton admitted he was drinking at the time and didn’t know how much of the victim’s money he had spent. He also admitted to buying the guns, alcohol, and a dog.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult. Bond was set at $5,000.