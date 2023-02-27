PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Pasco County man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he tried to bail out of jail with a credit card that did not belong to him.

According to the Largo Police Department, Richard Rodriquez, 33, of Holiday, attempted to purchase his $1,700 bail bond from the Pinellas County Jail when authorities noticed the card belonged to another person.

The credit card, along with several others that did not belong to Rodriquez, were found among his items at the jail.

Arrest documents state Rodriquez “elected to remain silent regarding the credit card numbers.”

He was charged with credit card fraud. Bail was set at $5,000. Court documents indicate that drugs or alcohol may have influenced Rodruiguez’s decision.