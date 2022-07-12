ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — It may take drivers in St. Petersburg a little more time to get to work this week.

The Florida Department of Transportation is closing a portion of 4th Street for a major road project.

Crews are removing and replacing the 4th Street bridge, which is south of Interstate 275.

Source: FDOT

Drivers can go around the construction zone and use Roosevelt Boulevard as a detour to the northbound I-275 entrance ramp.

The $9 million dollar project is expect to be complete in the spring of 2024, according to FDOT.

The street will remain closed in both directions until the project is complete.