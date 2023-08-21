ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Heads up, drivers. If you take Interstate 275 from St. Petersburg to Tampa overnight, you will have to take a detour.

A section of I-275 in St. Petersburg will close overnight due to construction for the Gateway Expressway project.

The Florida Department of Transportation said northbound drivers will be detoured off the interstate at Gandy Boulevard (Exit 28) between 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, and 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

After getting off the interstate, FDOT said drivers will stay on eastbound Gandy Boulevard for a half-mile and exit right to the Martin Luther King Jr./4th Street North exit.

(FDOT)

Traffic will turn left at the light onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and continue north to the entrance ramp back onto northbound I-275.

If drivers need to go to Roosevelt Boulevard, they can turn from MLK onto either direction of the road.

To learn more about the Gateway Expressway project, visit FDOT’s website.