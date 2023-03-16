ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Families who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence gathered outside City Hall Thursday for a powerful protest firing back at Florida’s newly proposed gun laws.

The parents of Parkland student Joaquin Oliver brought their “Save Lives” school bus to St. Pete for the demonstration organized by Prevent Gun Violence Florida and the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area.

“Since we lost Joaquin, we decided to move forward with action,” Joaquin’s mother Patricia Oliver told News Channel 8.

Organizers placed 30 body bags representing victims of gun violence on the steps of City Hall.

“I want to save your kid and your loved one’s life so they come home alive and not in a body bag,” said Gail Schwartz, who lost her nephew Alex Schachter in the Parkland school shooting.

After the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Florida lawmakers raised the age to purchase a rifle or long gun from 18 to 21. Now, Florida House Republicans have proposed a bill to lower the age of purchase back to 18.

“I think it’s disrespectful for us as the families,” Oliver said.

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) said she does not support lowering the minimum age to buy a long gun and nobody in the Senate has filed a bill to make that change.

The organizations working to end gun violence also oppose the bills in the Florida House and Senate that would allow the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said gun owners should not need a permission slip from the government to protect their Second Amendment rights.

“We’re taking a monumental step toward codifying our Second Amendment rights,” State Senator Jay Collins (R-Tampa) said. “That is what we’re focused on. Bringing back those god-given constitutionally upheld rights to defend ourselves.”

Schwartz said she believes permitless carry would make this state less safe.

“It’s scary,” she said. “We’re going to have more shootings. We’re going to have more Floridians settling disputes in grocery stores, movie theaters, and restaurants with gunfire.”