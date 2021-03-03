Parents protest Feather Sound Church Preschool closure

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – When Caitlin Janicki received the letter from her child’s preschool, she couldn’t believe it.

“My understanding is the teachers found out the same day that we did,” said Janicki. “And there is no options for us. Registration has already closed for next year.”

The letter came from Feather Sound Church and explained that the church elders had made the difficult decision to close the preschool at the end of the year.

The church leaders cited the overall impact of COVID-19, the church’s need for additional space, and the rising costs and regulations associated with running a preschool as the reasons for the closure.

Gabe Graham, one of the church elders, came out to play guitar and sing for the group. He read from a prepared statement.

“We would like to thank you for the outpouring of support for the preschool and its teachers, we apologize for the abrupt way in which it was communicated,” Graham told the crowd. “We knew we had to act quickly so the families and teachers had three months to find a new school. “

Nicole Mossbacher believes the explanations are simply excuses.

“This is good for the church to have this preschool,” said Mossbacher. “It’s been here for 35 years with every board leadership that was here and if that’s something that they (the new leadership) don’t feel then maybe there needs to be a change in leadership. “

Janicki calls the situation disappointing, and hopes she and other parents can have a meeting with church leadership and change their minds.

“I’ve met many friends here, a lot of us are second generation to this neighborhood,” said Janicki. “And the church and the school are one of those main reasons. And never would we have imagined this closing. “