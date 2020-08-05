Parents helping parents cope with back to school stress in Pinellas County

In this photo posted on Twitter, students crowd a hallway, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. The 30,000-student suburban Paulding County school district in suburban Atlanta resumed classes Monday with 70% of students returning for in-person classes five days a week, days after the principal at North Paulding announced some members of the football team had tested positive for COVID-19. The district says it is encouraging mask use, but isn’t requiring it. (Twitter via AP)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County School District is releasing details about the first of it’s kind “Parent/Guardian Connection” starting Wednesday night.

The school district said the virtual program is set to give parents and guardians the opportunity to be supported, share resources, engage and connect with back to school concerns.

The first topic Wednesday night will be “The Emotional and Mental Wellbeing of our Children”. Topics will include:

Children dealing with isolation and depression during COVID-19

Navigating “Hard Conversations” with children

Parents and students dealing with the possible anxiety of returning to school

Leading the discussion Wednesday night will be Dr. Carleah East, Clinical Psychotherapist and Owner of S.M.I.L.E. Psychology and Associates, LLC.

Today, 8 On Your Side is speaking with Dr.East about how to help your children and about the benefits programs like these offer for families.

The program will be set up as a Zoom on August 5, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.

For more information here is the Zoom link to participate and the website from the school district about the Parent Advocacy program.

