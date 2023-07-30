TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A paraglider pilot was rescued after crashing into the water at Treasure Island Sunday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Treasure Island Police officers were dispatched for a water rescue after a “rotor pack parachute aircraft” crashed into the water.

Authorities said members from Taylor Beach Rental were the first ones on the scene as one of their members paddled out to the paraglider pilot to render aid.

TIP said the pilot was wearing an inflatable that deployed following the crash. The Madeira Beach Fire Department extracted the pilot from the water and he was taken to Bayfront Medical Center for further evaluation.

After the crash, officials said the pilot was “alert and responsive” and was even talking on his cellphone and that his “chief complaint” was numbness in his extremities.

PCSO and SPFD marine units arrived on the scene to assist with the recovery of the pilot’s paraglider.

At this time, police have not stated if the pilot sustained any injuries.

