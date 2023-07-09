LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Some patients were evacuated from a Largo hospital after a fire broke out in a patients bathroom Sunday night, according to Largo Fire Rescue.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Largo Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the HCA Largo Hospital after nursing staff reported seeing smoke on the third floor.

Largo Fire District Chief Kyle Lighthiser said once crews arrived on the third floor, they found that a fire had started in a patient’s bathroom but was diminished by the sprinkler system.

According to LFR, it’s hard to pinpoint how long the fire burned before the sprinkles put the flames out. However, Lighthiser said the fire had gone enough to where it “completely burned one of the paper towel dispensers” and some towels that were on the sink.

Lighthiser said about 19 patients were evacuated due to the incident. The evacuated patients were eventually moved to different rooms. He added that there were no patient complaints or injuries.

Following the fire, Lighthiser said the firefighter’s next concern was water damage, as water began to go into multiple floors below. The district chief said first responders worked with the hospital’s maintenance staff to clean up all the water and made sure there were no electrical issues.

As for the smoke, rescue crews said the hospital turned off its air conditioning to prevent the smoke from circulating through the building. Firefighters then walked through the building with air monitors to make sure the air was clean and safe to breathe.

“Preliminary investigation shows that a paper towel dispenser possibly overloaded with some batteries, and because paper towels are highly flammable, it overheated the paper towels inside, started to drip molten plastic down onto the table that they had tissue papers, and towels on and then it extended to the wall from there. It was contained at height of about mid-way up the wall,” Lighthiser.

Crews will be doing a further investigation.

According to Lighthiser, about 40 firefighters responded, and it took about two hours for crews to finally clean up. Seminole and Clearwater Fire Rescue crews assisted LFR.

