GODWIN, N.C. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor woman was arrested after North Carolina deputies said she pushed a man out of a moving car on the highway on June 26.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old Arlene Mary Bonitz was driving on I-95 in Godwin, North Carolina with an adult man with “cognitive delays” she helps care for.

Deputies said Bonitz stabbed the man several time with a marker and then pushed him out of the car on the highway while driving 60 mph.

According to a release, she tried to drive away but got into a single-vehicle accident several miles down the road to which North Carolina Highway Patrol responded.

Both Bonitz and the victim were taken to the hospital to get their injuries treated, deputies said. The victim suffered a broken pelvis and road rash on his face, hands and legs.

Detectives arrested Bonitz on Friday on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

She was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. She mad her first appearance Tuesday.