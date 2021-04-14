Palm Harbor students create app, win national challenge

PALM HARBOR, Fla (WFLA) – Three juniors from Palm Harbor University High School are being nationally recognized after winning an app competition.

Ayush Pai, Krish Asknani and Alex Kranias created an app called Rentathon for the Congressional App Challenge.

“It’s a person-to-person platform that allows users to rent out photography and digital equipment to each other,” Asknani explained.

The three 11th graders entered Rentathon into the Congressional App Challenge and won for Florida’s 12th Congressional District.

Starting with a focus on photography, Rentathon is aimed toward teenagers and young adults who don’t have the budget to buy expensive equipment.

“Having some sort of way to rent products for given periods of time because the type of lens and product you want to use for each project completely differs,” Kranias said. “It doesn’t really justify the high cost of purchasing a single lens if you are only going to use it for a single project.”

It took some trial and error before the high school juniors were able to get the app just right.

“If you looked at the app a year and a half ago, it would not be the same thing it is today. We got a lot of feedback, a lot of experts who helps us out and gave feedback, and it was really a great journey,” Pai said.

Palm Habor University High School’s principal is proud of the work they all have done and how far they have come.

“I’m so impressed with the grit and perseverance that you showed on that journey and how you were able to improve the app,” Principal Teresa Patterson said.

The app is one of about 300 winning apps nationwide out of more than 3,000 apps that were submitted for the Congressional App Challenge. You can learn more about Rentathon on the app’s official website.