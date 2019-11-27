Palm Harbor residents react to neighborhood BB gun rampage

PALM HARBOR (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor man is facing a variety of charges for shooting a BB Gun at an occupied vehicle.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nathan Joseph Thomas, 29 after a 19-year-old reported he’d been shot at while driving on U.S. 19 near Tampa road.

The victim called 9-1-1 to report the shooting and gave a description of the suspect’s car, but lost sight of him before law enforcement could arrive.

Deputies soon found Thomas and also questioned him about another shooting incident on November 25. At that time a 21 year old victim was shot by a BB gun on Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor.

A number of people in the neighborhood also say their homes and cars have been shot by a BB Gun.

Jill Sabol lives on a street where neighbors on both sides of her home have had their car windows shot out by a BB Gun.

“It’s ridicules. We all live in the same town, so I don’t understand it,” Sabol said.

Another neighbor had her air conditioning unit damaged by a BB Gun.

“My air conditioner quit working. They brought it to me and showed it and it was perfect shape like a BB,” said Diane Miller.

Miller lives just across the street from Thomas and is not happy her air conditioner was damaged.

“I think it’s terrible.”

Thomas is charged with one count of shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, one count aggravated assault and one count of reckless driving.

