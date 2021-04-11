Palm Harbor neighborhoods see damage after Sunday morning storms

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Several neighborhoods in Palm Harbor have a lot of cleaning up to do. A lot of properties have large trees down and limbs scattered everywhere.

“We had been getting alerts all morning that there were going to be severe thunderstorms and everything,” said Jennifer Stryczny. “It started getting really windy. The trees by our pool, yard started blowing like crazy. So yea it was insane.”

Thousands in the Tampa Bay area lost power during Sunday morning’s storm.

“I mean this is kind of worse than any hurricane damage we’ve had. Usually, that kind of just blows over but this for some reason went straight down our street I guess,” said Stryczny.

Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Greg Bennett said wind speeds were as high as 40 to 60 miles per hour.

“I was just hoping that the tree next to us wasn’t going to fall on our pool cage,” Stryczny said.

Unfortunately, her neighbors weren’t so lucky.

“Went outside and saw the tree on top of the house,” said Sctryczny.

She said the home is a rental property and thankfully no one was inside during the storm.

“I’m just glad that I haven’t heard of anybody being injured,” she said. “A few trees down, we can deal with it.”

AS of 6 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy is reporting a little more than 400 homes in Palm Harbor without power. TECO is reporting over 14,000 homes without power across Tampa Bay.