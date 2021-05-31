Palm Harbor marks Memorial Day with ceremony at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens will holds its 33rd annual Memorial Day service on Monday morning.

The observance program is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and will be followed by refreshments. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.

Retired U.S. Air Force member Sonya Bryson-Kirksey will sing the national anthem. Bryson-Kirksey is known for singing the national and them at Tampa Bay Lightning games.

Other musical guests include Gavin Rabbers, Gracie Campbell, Abby Littleton and students from Palm Harbor University High School.

The event will feature United States Army veteran Peter Fraser as a guest speaker.