Palm Harbor marks Memorial Day with ceremony at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens will holds its 33rd annual Memorial Day service on Monday morning.
The observance program is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and will be followed by refreshments. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.
Retired U.S. Air Force member Sonya Bryson-Kirksey will sing the national anthem. Bryson-Kirksey is known for singing the national and them at Tampa Bay Lightning games.
Other musical guests include Gavin Rabbers, Gracie Campbell, Abby Littleton and students from Palm Harbor University High School.
The event will feature United States Army veteran Peter Fraser as a guest speaker.
“Major Peter C. Fraser enlisted in U.S. Army in 1965 and in 1967 he volunteered for deployment to Vietnam with The 101st Airborne Division. He was later deployed for service in Desert Storm. Major Fraser had a 30+ year career in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Major with over 30 awards and decorations including The Purple Heart, the Meritorious Service Medal and an Army Commendation Medal for valor. Major Fraser has published three books of poetry. The first book entitled “Vietnam and Other Heartaches” contains poems written while deployed in conflict and many of the poems salute his fellow soldiers who perished serving in Vietnam. Major Fraser and his wife have 3 children, two of whom are serving in the U.S. military.”Mary Devine, CMSA Advertising & Public Relations