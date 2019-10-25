Palm Harbor man set up hidden camera in bathroom, filmed woman and her daughter, deputies say

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA)— A Palm Harbor man set up a hidden camera in the bathroom of his home and recorded a 58-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter as they were undressing, authorities said.

Deputies said the 58-year-old victim found a suspicious charging hub in the bathroom and showed it to a friend who determined it was a hidden camera.

The woman reviewed some files stored on the camera’s micro SD card and saw multiple nude videos of herself and her daughter that were taken while they were undressing and showering.

Detectives say other videos show the suspect, 28-year-old Joshua Riffel, installing and adjusting the angle of the camera. Another video shows him masturbating in the shower, authorities said.

According to detectives, Riffel is a tenant who lives at the victim’s residence.

When interviewed by detectives, he reportedly admitted to installing the cameras to obtain nude photos of the women.

Riffel was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of Video Voyeurism and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

