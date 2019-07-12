Palm Harbor man fights off gator to save daughter’s dog

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – When Buddy Ackerman took his daughter’s golden retriever, Osi, out for a bathroom break early Monday morning, he didn’t give it a second thought.

“He walked along … walked along here and I’m just coming with him,” said Ackerman. “And he settles on right where there’s no grass down there.”

There is a small pond behind Ackerman’s Palm Harbor condominium, and out of nowhere, a gator came and chomped down on Osi’s hind legs. Ackerman grabbed Osi’s leash and began having a tug of war with the alligator.

“And I just start kick, kicking at the alligator,” said Ackerman. “I hit him a couple of times in the snout and that’s what caused him to let go, perhaps. I hope so, I don’t know. ”

Ackerman called the gator hotline and a trapper came and captured a gator from a nearby pond. He’s assuming that is the gator that attacked Osi, but neighbors report seeing another, even larger gator in that same pond.

Remarkably, Osi wasn’t hurt. Ackerman’s daughter now has the dog back in the Orlando area.

He says he feels thankful Osi is okay. He knows this could’ve had a tragic outcome.

“I mean, I had this dog on a collar or a halter that went around. It wasn’t going to slip off,” said Ackerman. “If I had had a regular collar at that and it slipped off … he would’ve been gone. “

TRENDING STORIES:

Ship seized in $1.3 billion cocaine bust belongs to JP Morgan Chase

St. Pete woman accused of picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream; urinating on ice cream maker

WATCH: Brawl breaks out in courtroom during sentencing for killer

Thousands pledge to storm Area 51 to ‘see them aliens’

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral

See which schools in Tampa Bay received the best and worst grades