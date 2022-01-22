Palm Harbor man arrested after speeding over 130 mph on US-19, troopers say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor man was arrested Thursday after troopers say he was street racing on US-19.

A Florida Highway Patrol affidavit said Tyler Michael Budd, 22, was spotted slowing from an unknown speed to 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on US-19 at Roosevelt Boulevard.

A trooper said Budd then sped up to over 130 mph, with his engine revving loudly.

According to another affidavit, Budd followed vehicles at a risky distance and changed lanes in “moderate to heavy traffic.” The document also said an FHP trooper tried to overtake Budd’s car, but Budd pulled away from the trooper.

Budd was taken into custody shortly afterward on reckless driving and street racing charges. State law defines street racing as a race with one or more vehicles.