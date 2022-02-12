Palm Harbor man caught uploading child pornography on Kik, deputies say

Pinellas County

Matthew Marc Morell, 30, of Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A sex offender living in Palm Harbor was arrested Thursday for having child pornography, according to Pinellas County deputies.

An affidavit said the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from the social media platform Kik through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone uploading child pornography.

Using the IP address linked to the upload, deputies tracked the activity to the home of Matthew Marc Morell, 30, of Palm Harbor.

During their investigation, deputies found nude images of Morell and an image of a child performing sex acts with two men, the affidavit said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Morell invoked his right to remain silent.

State records showed Morell is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2016 for possession of child pornography.

