Palm Harbor man arrested in sexual battery of 13-year-old girl, sheriff’s office says

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County detectives arrested a 19-year-old man they said sexually battered a 13-year-old girl and took pictures of it Sunday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the girl fell asleep in the bedroom of Alexander Fortuna, 19, Saturday night. At about 6 a.m. the next morning, the girl told deputies she woke up to Fortuna sexually battering her.

Deputies said the girl pretended to be asleep during the incident “out of fear.” She said the suspect’s breath smelled of beer and she heard what sounded like a cell phone taking pictures during the battery.

After it was over, the girl called 9-1-1 to report the crime.

In an interview with detectives, the sheriff’s office said Fortuna admitted to sexually battering the victim just as she described to them.

Fortuna was arrested around 6 p.m. Sunday and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail. He is charged with one count of sexual battery.

LATEST STORIES: