Palm Harbor man arrested for shooting BB gun at two people

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor man is accused of shooting a BB gun at least two people.

According to deputies, a victim came forward on Nov. 11 reporting his vehicle was struck by a BB while driving southbound on U.S. 19.

Deputies say a similar incident took place when another victim was shot at by a BB gun on Florida Avenue on Nov. 25.

Detectives were able to identify Nathan Thomas, 29 as the driver in both incidents.

Thomas admitted to deputies to shooting a BB gun from his vehicle during one of the incidents.

During the investigation, Thomas was also observed driving recklessly by speeding, failing to stop for stop signs, and squealing his tires.

Thomas was charged with one count of shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, one count aggravated assault and one count of reckless
driving.

Thomas was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and is out on a bond of $15,250

