PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Palm Harbor for possessing child pornography on Friday.

According to an arrest report, Anthony Chiavetta, 23, was charged with 2 counts of possession of child pornography after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified of the alleged crimes earlier this year.

The tip indicated that between December 11 and December 12, 2021, Chiavetta uploaded several files containing child exploitation material to the Kik messenger app, where he went by the username “kingofkink18”. The arrest report said Chiavetta sent the content to another user over private message.

Police obtained a search warrant that linked Chiavetta to the Kik account. He reportedly confirmed to police that the account was his, but said he does not look at child pornography anymore because he “felt guilty”.