CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor man was accused of battering his girlfriend, putting a gun to her head and throwing her phone in the toilet so she couldn’t call the police.

According to an arrest report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Frumosu, 37, was accused of battering his longtime girlfriend at his home on Nov. 15.

She claimed he pulled her hair and slammed her head into a door. Deputies said he grabbed her arm, leaving a bruise. She told them he allegedly pressed a gun to the right side of her head, which ended up being a “starter pistol”.

Deputies said the victim told them Frumosu took her phone and put it in the toilet to prevent her from calling the police.

Later that day, deputies pulled over Frumosu and his girlfriend after a store clerk received a note saying she needed help and to call the police. Deputies said they searched Frumosu and found the “starter pistol” and a single round of ammunition in the pocket of his cargo shorts.

Frumosu was arrested on outstanding warrants for exposure of sexual organs and possession of oxycodone. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, domestic battery, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and tampering with a witness.