Palm Harbor firefighter hit by truck in the line of duty released from the hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor firefighter, injured on the job, was released from Bayfront Hospital Tuesday.

Dozens of firefighters, EMS responders, and nurses cheered and clapped for Lieutenant Ashley White as she exited the hospital in her wheelchair.

It’s a moment that many were unsure was going to be possible, happy to see that she is leaving the hospital so soon.

Lt. White was critically injured last week when a pickup truck hit her while she was responding to another crash.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pickup truck came barreling towards the scene of the crash, first hitting two firetrucks before spinning out of control and striking Lt. White. The driver of the pickup truck died while Lt. White was in critical condition.

Chief Scott Sanford with Palm Harbor Fire Rescue said she’s gone through two surgeries, a six-hour surgery to repair her left leg broken in five places and a two-hour surgery to repair her broken left arm. He said now she’s continuing her recovery at home.

“The term we’ve been using is a miracle. The community has been praying for her. I don’t have any other explanation or justification other than that,” said Cheif Sanford.

8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty asked how she was feeling. “I’m doing well, thanks!” she exclaimed in passing. McLarty also asked what her reaction is about all of the people being there for her farewell from the hospital. “It’s amazing!” she exclaimed.

Chief Sanford said Lieutenant White still has a long road of recovery ahead, but leaving the hospital today was a major milestone.