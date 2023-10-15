TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The fire commissioner for Palm Harbor Fire Rescue tried to save a man after he crashed on Alligator Alley, the stretch of I-75 that goes through the Everglades.

WPLG reported that the crash happened at around 1 p.m. Friday in the west part of Broward County.

According to the news report, Fire Commissioner Casey Cane said he and an Immokalee police officer tried to save a driver who crossed the highway’s median before crashing through the bridge wall.

Cane said the vehicle fell 30 feet below the overpass. He and the officer pried the driver’s door open and administered CPR until first responders took him to Broward Medical Center.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that despite Cane and the other first responders’ efforts, the driver died from his injuries, WPLG reported.

8 On Your Side has reached out for a statement from Palm Harbor Fire Rescue on the matter.