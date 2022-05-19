PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Pinellas County students are starting off summer with a little extra money in their pockets.

Nonprofit “Paid for Grades” awarded students from Hollins, Lakewood and Boca Ciega high schools $500 for their improved performance in the classroom.

Paid for Grades is an initiative where students are paired with mentors who tutor them throughout the year. Students are awarded the money if they pass certain benchmarks.

In Pinellas County, 123 students reached their benchmarks and were rewarded. Paid for Grades said it is the largest class of the program’s 10 year history.

Students were celebrated with a ceremony Wednesday night at Hollins High School where friends and family looked on as students picked up their checks.

In addition to each student’s $500 checks, Paid for Grades also gives every mentor and participating school a year.

The organization said this year’s total donation came out to $123,000.