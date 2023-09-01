ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — The annual Monster Energy P1 Offshore St. Petersburg Grand Prix kicks off Friday near the St. Pete Pier.

The race will take place Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. with dozens of teams competing.

“Obviously, with the storm that just moved through, everybody was wondering if this was going to happen or not. We’re glad it is,” Boatfloater.com Throttleman Steve Kildahl said.

The festivities begin with a street party downtown where the public has a chance to meet the teams and see the boats up close.

Pits open to the public at 5 p.m. on Friday. There is also a concert in the park beginning at 7 p.m.

The racing starts on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with powerboats competing on a six-mile course.

Sunday will also be an action-packed day with high-speed racing beginning at 9 a.m.

Spectators can also expect 50 AquaX jet ski riders racing during the annual event.

The race is free for spectators to watch and event organizers are expecting tens of thousands of people to attend.

VIP ticket details and the race schedule can be found on their website.