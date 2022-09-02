ST. PETE, Fla (WFLA) — If you want to be out near the water this Labor Day weekend, make sure to check out the P1 Offshore Grand Prix in St. Pete.

More than 60 teams traveled from all around the world to compete in the powerboat races that have been known to attract large crowds.

During the three-day event, powerboat racers from New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and even Italy will compete for positions Saturday before a full day of racing on Sunday.

World Champion Powerboat Racer Steve Curtis is scheduled to attend. He said his interest in powerboat racing sparked during his childhood while he watched his father build boats.

“Young kids, when they come up and they see these things, they can’t believe how big they are, they go ‘wow,'” Curtis said. “We can show them in the cock pit and show them around. It’s great to see their reactions, it would be nice to think that someday those guys may be racing as well.”

This year, a fan village is opening up to the public at the St. Pete Pier for free with food trucks, vendors, and music.

“It’s all about bringing entertainment and fun for everyone, especially for local businesses and communities generating that economic impact,” P1 Offshore Director Cole McGowan said.

The second annual P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix runs from Friday through Sunday.

Friday is when the Race Pits are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For information regarding the full schedule and VIP tickets, check out the event website.