Owner seeks changes at Seminole grooming store after dog’s death

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man said he took his dog to the groomer but then picked up his pet a few hours later in an urn. 8 On Your Side is investigating what went wrong.

On July 10, William Hart said his wife brought his dog to The Grooming Gallery alive and well, but got a phone call hours later that something happened.

“He was a good boy,” Hart said reminiscing about his 11-year-old Maltese/American Eskimo Kayden who describes as happy go lucky, knew a ton of tricks, and loved belly rubs

“He was my buddy, we spent a lot of time together walked together,” said Hart.

But not anymore. “We took our dog to get groomed and 1/2 hour later they called my wife and said you won’t guess what happened…he ran out into the street and got hit!” Hart said.

Hart continued sharing with 8 On Your Side that the loss of his dog has been emotional.

“Of course grief, then you get mad and want to get even. I’m not trying to get even…I just want them to learn a lesson. I want them to change because I don’t want to see anyone else go through what I’m going through,” Hart said.

“We’re in the animal business because we love animals,” said Mitchel and Whitney of The Grooming Gallery. They said they preferred not to give their last names.



















Mitchel and Whitney claim they let Kayden out of his cage because the dog was crying and said while they were cleaning a dog mess, a customer opened the gated area at the same a customer left the store and Kayden slipped out through both doors.

“We’re sorry to them, we feel for them…dearly. We’re sad too!” Mitchel said.

Mitchel tells 8 On Your Side said they paid all the vet bills, tried to find the dog the most beautiful urn they could, and had a paw print memorial of the dog to give to Hart while also implementing changes in the store.

“We added the mirror and asked the employees to keep the dogs in the cages and not roam,” said Mitchel.

Hart said he’s pleased to hear the changes made so this doesn’t happen to someone else and says knowing changes have been made helps bring a sense of closure to the situation.