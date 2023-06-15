PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The owner of Largo-based Platinum Pools and Spas LLC is in deep water after authorities said he scammed customers out over $300,000.

On Dec. 9, 2022, Pinellas County detectives received a complaint from a customer who hired Platinum Pools and Spas LLC for detailed remodeling work on an in-ground pool. The customer told authorities they paid owner David Greiner a $40,000 down payment to commence the work.

Authorities say Greiner wasted no time depositing the funds into a bank account that very day. But progress on the pool was not as speedy. In fact, it was non-existent.

Detectives said Greiner never showed up to work on the pool. After seven months of waiting, the customer requested their deposit back, but Greiner wasn’t willing to pay up.

Detectives learned of eight other related complaints regarding Greiner and Platinum Pools and Spas LLC. Reviews on the company’s Facebook page were littered with negative comments. One user acknowledged the widespread issues writing, “Thankfully my pool was finished, unlike many others.”

However, the same user admitted her pool’s tiling was “never installed properly,” and required another contractor to redo the work.

A review by the Better Business Bureau gave Platinum Pools and Spas LLC an “F” rating. Its website also appeared to be taken down.

Authorities estimated the loss from all the victims totaled $311,329.

On June 15, detectives questioned Greiner about the complaints but he refused to take ownership or admit any wrongdoing. He instead blamed the victims for being “difficult and conspiring against him.”

Greiner was arrested and charged with six counts of grand theft and three counts of moneys received by contractors.

The investigation continues.