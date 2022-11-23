PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Not all people are able to cook or go out for a warm Thanksgiving meal and that’s why organizations such as Meals on Wheels are beneficial for many.

The Neighborly Care Network operates Meals on Wheels distribution sites in Pinellas County and currently serves more than 2,000 people a month. During the holiday season, they are normally busier.

“There’s a need, and we’re filling it as best as we can,” said Richard Knutson, a Neighborly Care Network Site Supervisor.

Meals on Wheels volunteers delivered extra meals to the people it serves this month to make up for being closed on Thanksgiving.

“I know it’s important to them, just as it is to us,” said Jon Shykove, a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

Volunteers shared the visits are about more than dropping off food.

“A lot of people don’t get to see anybody, maybe once or twice a day, or maybe once or twice a week, so just the visit is a part of the enjoyment for them,” Shykove said.

There are over 900 people on a waiting list for delivered meals in Pinellas County. To feed more people, the organization desperately needs additional volunteers.

People interested can learn more information here.