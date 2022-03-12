Organizers hold ‘Okay to Say Gay’ rally in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Any day now, Governor Ron DeSantis could sign the Parents Rights in Education Bill, also known by opponents as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Protesters in the St. Petersburg area wanted to send a clear message to legislators Saturday that they’re not backing down.

“We’re asking the people that are participating today to get out and vote, ask their friends to vote, participate in text campaigns and hold the people accountable that passed that bill in November,” said Mike Hughes, organizer of the rally.

The bill was passed on Wednesday by the state Senate. It would ban classroom instruction and discussion surrounding sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grades.

“We’re going to make sure parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without them having some of this stuff injected into their school curriculum,” DeSantis said.

On the other hand, Hughes said the law is not needed and is divisive.

“Currently that doesn’t happen in the state of Florida. It’s not on any agenda the first three grades of school. This is addressing a problem that doesn’t exist,” he said.

During Saturday’s rally, people shared their own experiences but also fears with the new law.

Samuel Vanmiddlesworth told 8 On Your Side navigating through school as a student in the LGBTQ+ community is already tough.

“I was scared. I was scared for my friends. There have been countless people in my school where it was supposed to be my safe space that have put me down for being who I am.”

The bill would go into effect July 1, if signed by the governor.