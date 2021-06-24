Orange County Choppers Road House museum opens in Clearwater this weekend

The video above was published in Dec. 2020 after a conversation with 8 On Your Side’s Josh Benson.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Orange County Choppers is officially in business in Pinellas County, and the grand opening of OCC Road House & Museum is almost here.

The restaurant and museum is currently open for lunch and dinner, but the grand opening celebration will occur this weekend.

“The makers of the finest hand-crafted, American-made motorcycles in the world have built a restaurant, concert venue, and museum to bring the OCC experience to life in St. Petersburg,” the OCC Road House Facebook page says.

OCC Road House & Museum and Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davison’s grand opening concert will take place on Friday and the doors open at 4 p.m. for those with tickets. The weekend continues Saturday and Sunday with free tours for the public, as well as more live entertainment.

The location will feature a fleet of Paul Teutul, Sr.’s custom motorcycles featured on the “American Chopper” series, as well as rare memorabilia from his personal collection, including a large “patch wall.” The wall features tens of thousands of patches Paul Sr. has been gifted by military members and first responders.

The restaurant and museum’s website states the location will also be home to an Orange County Choppers “wall of history,” featuring custom choppers in chronological order, detailing the brand’s evolution over the past 20 years.

A portion of the museum is also dedicated to the animals Teutul and his family have saved and the no-kill shelters they still support in New York and here in the Tampa Bay area.

Teutul spoke with 8 On Your Side’s Josh Benson in December 2020 about Orange County Choppers moving operations from New York to Pinellas County.

“Sometimes it’s just time for change, you know?” said Teutul.

“Where I’m at in my life, it’s time for change and you feel the freedom in Florida, you don’t feel it so much in New York anymore.”

At that time, teaching was also on the docket for OCC this year as well, according to COO Joan Kay.

The OCC Road House & Museum is located at 10525 49th Street North. It opens at 11 a.m. seven days a week and is open through 11 p.m. and through midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.