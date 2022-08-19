TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Realtors Association helped give back on Friday with a donation drive for Operation: Military Matters.

Operation: Military Matters will pack the items into care packages to send to troops overseas.

“We are so thankful for the Pinellas County Relators Association and their affiliates. They did a donation drive for us today and they have been collecting items for our military. These items we will pack and send overseas to our military,” said Kadi Tubbs, president of the board of Operation: Military Matters.

She said people going through the drive donated everything from snacks, to crossword books, to toiletries.

“Just a bunch of items that they don’t get every day and it’s just something to give them from home that they can have while they’re serving overseas. And to know they are appreciated,” Tubbs said.

It’s one of the first supply drives they have been able to do since the pandemic began.

Tubbs said some of those giving were also putting personal touches on their donations.

“The other thing is, a lot of people have been making cards and sending thank you cards and that, I know they truly appreciate,” she said.

Tina Housand, chairman of the Pinellas Realtor Business Partners said they are all about giving back to the community. Operation: Military Matters is their third quarter charity.

“It’s huge. Again, we’re all about giving back to our community, but we’re all affiliated with the military in some way or other. I’m a Navy brat. We’ve got an affiliate that’s on our board that has her son actually currently deployed in Kuwait,” Housand said. “So it touches everybody deeply and we’re all just very grateful for their service, and we just like to do a little bit of giving back.”

Operation: Military Matters started in Nov. 2015 after then fourth grader Graci Tubbs heard and saw veterans speak at Veterans Day assembly at her school and felt the need to support the nation’s military. You can learn more about Operation: Military Matters on their website.