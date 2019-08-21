Opening statements to begin in Clearwater parking spot shooting death trial

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Opening statements begin Wednesday in the Michael Drejka manslaughter case.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

The jury was seated Tuesday. It’s made up of five men and one woman with three alternates.

Jurors were asked a number of questions by attorneys during jury selection. Attorneys wanted to know if jurors owned firearms and, if they didn’t own firearms, what other weapons did they have.

Attorneys also wanted to know how they felt about people who parked in handicapped parking spots when they shouldn’t be parked there.

Michael Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton in a Circle A convenience store parking lot last year after an argument over a handicapped parking spot.

Some have referred to this case as “Stand Your Ground,” but Judge Joseph Bulone had a different opinion.

“The stand your ground law doesn’t even exist. There is justifiable use of deadly force and justifiable use of non-deadly force. There is an immunity hearing which is a procedural thing which occurs before the trial starts and for some reason, we call it a stand your ground hearing,” he explained. “But it is an immunity hearing. The words stand your ground are not even in the statute.”

Jurors are expected at court at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.