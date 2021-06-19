OOPS! Tide traps illegally parked car near Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is warning people to heed warning signs when it comes to parking on the beach.

A series of pictures show how one beach visitor got a rude awakening when the high tide came back and flooded their car, which was park in a habitat restoration area.

