OOPS! Tide traps illegally parked car near Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is warning people to heed warning signs when it comes to parking on the beach.
A series of pictures show how one beach visitor got a rude awakening when the high tide came back and flooded their car, which was park in a habitat restoration area.
Be very careful of where you park when you go for a walk at sunrise and the tide comes rolling in along the Courtney Campbell Causeway. The sign and barriers are there for a reason. pic.twitter.com/snsUKQlc3Y— Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) June 19, 2021