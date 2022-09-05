PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s an ongoing fight over the sand on part of a St. Pete beach.

The Silver Sands Condominiums hired security to kick non-residents off the sand in front of their property. However, residents in the area are frustrated, saying it is a public beach.

There’s not one sign on the beach saying no trespassing, but a security guard is kicking people off the beach if they’re not residents or staying at the condos.

“People on both sides of us getting told that they need to move in that direction, but not us,” Rebecca Thompson, a beachgoer.

Thompson was enjoying Labor Day with her family at Upham Beach – directly in front of Silver Sands condos. She noticed a security guard kicking people off the sand right next to her, but he did not ask her family to move.



“I pay taxes here and I can, but other people can’t use the beach but I don’t think that’s right at all,” she said.



News Channel 8 reporter Brittany Muller asked the guard herself but was told to “have a nice day.”



There were not any “no trespassing signs” on the beach. That’s when the guard called the sheriff’s office. It happened to the nearby property owner, Peter Pakalski, too.



“There was one security guard that called the sheriff’s department and asked them to arrest me for trespassing for being on public property,” said Pakalski.



This is not a new issue. There’s been a lengthy court battle over the public’s right to the dry sand. The deputy said Silver Sand’s property line goes up to the wet sand, it’s called the mean high-water line.



“They’re absolutely told people that they cannot stop on the wet sand, which is clearly public,” said Pakalski. “I don’t want to see people try to take the beach from public.”