One of Florida’s new saltwater fishing records set in Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved three new Florida saltwater fishing records, including one right here in Tampa Bay.

A new record for scamp was set by Mark John Gibner during a fishing expedition near John’s Pass Marina on June 11, according to FWC.

Gibner’s 29.6-pound scamp beat the previous record of 28.38 pounds set by Braden Douglas Pursell in April 2002.

“I think that for the first 20 feet or so, the fish didn’t know that it was hooked,” Gibner told the FWC. “When it did, it started to dig. At first, as he was pulling drag, I had to palm my reel to slow him down. But after a short back and forth, I finally got the upper hand and was able to land him with lots of enthusiasm from my friends.”

The other two records set, according to the FWC, were for a Gulf kingfish (whiting) at Santa Rosa Beach and for the vacant schoolmaster category in Broward County.

Want to claim your own state record? The FWC says it’s easier than you think. There are currently no records listed for white grunt or blueline tilefish in the all-tackle category. There are also numerous fly-fishing tackle categories with vacant records, giving anglers an exciting opportunity to hold the record for these species.

For more information and to view current records, visit CatchaFloridaMemory.com and click “Records,” contact AnglerRecognition@MyFWC.com or call 850-487-0554.