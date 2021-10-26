One hospitalized after Gulfport hit-and-run; pool cleaning van possibly involved, officers say

Pinellas County

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Gulfport police are investigating a hit-and-run Tuesday that left a moped operator hospitalized.

According to police, the crash happened on 26th Avenue South and 49th Street South betweent the moped and a van that fled before officers got to the scene. Police say they believe the van could belong to a pool cleaning company since it was described as having a blue logo with bubbles on the side.

The driver is described as a white man with dark hair and a beard. Thje van is said to be similar to those used by Amazon delivery drivers, possibly being a Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter or Ram Promaster.

Those with information on the incident can contact dispatch at 727-582-6177 and ask to speak with a patrol officer regarding case GP21-19670.

