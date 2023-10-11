ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was found dead after their St. Pete home erupted in flames early Wednesday morning.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said at around 12:30 a.m., crews arrived at the 6500 block of Pasadena Avenue South regarding a house fire.

The heavy fire covered all sides of the home and was extinguished.

Due to the damage and structural instability, firefighters were unable to conduct a thorough walkthrough of the home.

When crews conducted a detailed walkthrough during daylight, they found a deceased person.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious and the incident is under investigation.