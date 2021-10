ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left someone dead early Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson.

Police said two people got into a fight on 1st Avenue North that turned deadly when one of the combatants shot the other.

The victim was taken Bayfront Hospital after getting shot multiple times but was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The SPPD said they have detained the suspect, and there is no threat to the public.