One dead after argument in St. Pete turns into fatal shooting, 2nd deadly dispute in last week

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left someone dead early Saturday morning.

Police said two people got into an argument on 1st Avenue North over the suspect and his friends standing in a parking space that the victim wanted to use.

However, the argument turned deadly when the suspect, 23-year-old Charles Edward Bentley, pulled out a gun and shot the victim, 29-year-old Gilbert Ray Bush, several times.

Bush was taken to Bayfront Hospital but was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. Bentley was arrested a short distance from the scene of the crime, police said.

“It’s a tragedy. The victim was with his pregnant wife at the time,” said St. Petersburg Assistant Police Chief Mike Kovacsev.

Bentley now faces a charge for second-degree murder.

This is the second traffic dispute that turned deadly in the downtown area this week.

St. Petersburg Police arrested 48-year-old Donovan Elmalik Gamel Shabazz earlier this week in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in St. Petersburg early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Central Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Street at about 1:30 a.m. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Shane Tyler Boyd.

Police told 8 On Your Side Boyd got into an argument with two people in another vehicle over a parking spot. Detectives said Boyd was shot multiple times before the vehicle took off.

“The incident that occurred earlier in the week in the Central Avenue area that was related to a traffic dispute as well. The best thing to do is try not to escalate situations to where someone takes matters in their own hands,” said Asst. Chief Kovacsev.

“I am shocked that something like that could happen around here,” said Megan Brower, who lives nearby. “This whole area is really nice and it feels like it’s always getting nicer, you know, it’s it’s really crazy that something like that could happen around here.”