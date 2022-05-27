CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police arrested a man Wednesday after they said he was running a drug house in Clearwater.

The Clearwater Police Department said 30-year-old Godfrey Flavius was arrested on 21 felony drug and weapon charges.

A release said detectives got a search warrant for the home on North Betty Lane after an investigation and executed it late Wednesday night.

Inside police said they found 12 guns, numerous high-capacity magazines and nearly 500 rounds of ammunition, along with fentanyl, crystal meth, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, MDMA among other drugs.









(Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department)

Flavius was charged with armed trafficking in fentanyl, armed trafficking in crystal meth, operating a drug house, four counts of sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a park, four counts of sale of crystal meth within 1,000 feet of a park and possession with intent to sell cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and alprazolam.

“When you see this kind of weaponry, I feel fortunate our Special Weapons and Tactics team was able to accomplish serving this search warrant without anyone getting hurt,” said Police Chief Dan Slaughter. “Drug dealers not only poison our neighborhoods, but are a significant contributor to violent crime.”

Flavius was taken to the Pinellas County Jail on a more than $500,000 bond.