Oldsmar residents to vote in mayoral election after candidates debate development project

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — Mayor Eric Seidel and Councilman, Dan Saracki, will face off today for Oldsmar mayor in the municipal election.

Pinellas County polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

A big issue separates the mayor from his challenger is the future of Oldsmar’s downtown. Mayor Seidel wants a zoning change to allow developers to build a five-story multi-use building on what currently is an empty plot of land steps away from city hall. Opponents say the mayor is moving too fast.

Last year, developers shared their plan and a rendering with city council.

“Safety harbor, Dunedin, those guys have walkable downtowns,” said Mayor Seidel.

“I want a walkable downtown,” said Councilman Saracki. “I just don’t feel that we need to go that tall.”



City code allows for 30 residential units per acre, but the proposal requires 65 units per acre. This means code needs to be amended to allow for increased density before a vote can happen.

Three council members and Mayor Seidel support the proposed development, Saracki, who is running for mayor, does not. There was a hearing about it in December.

“I think everybody who wanted to speak that night spoke, we waited until the very end,” said Mayor Seidel. “I don’t support changing the process in the middle of the process.”



“if I win mayor, I’m going to postpone that,” said Saracki.