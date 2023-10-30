TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Federal prosecutors have returned a five-count indictment against an Oldsmar man who was accused of creating child pornography and distributing it online.

As previously reported, federal investigators have accused Justin Culmo, 39, of recording young children with a spy camera that he had hidden in a bathroom.

He was arrested after federal agents seized his electronics during a raid last month. The complaint said agents found five spy cameras and 11 pairs of girls underwear locked in a desk drawer.

Authorities said Culmo had been linked to a so-called “Dark Web” community that shares child sexual abuse material online.

Justin Culmo (Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail)

Investigators also found two Child Protective Services reports from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in 2014, which detailed child sex abuse allegations against him. Another report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 said he had surrendered a memory card belonging to a former employer, which contained more than 1,100 photos of girls coming and going from a middle school in Brandon.

According to the indictment, Culmo was charged with three counts of production of child sex abuse material, one count of distribution and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison for each production count, up to 20 years for the distribution count and up to 20 years for the possession offense, if convicted of the charges.

Investigators are trying to learn if there are additional victims. Those with information about the case can call Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-347-2423 or submit a tip online.