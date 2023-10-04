OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — Federal investigators have their eyes set on an Oldsmar man accused of producing child pornography and then posting it on the dark web.

Many details from the federal criminal complaint against Justin Culmo are too graphic to publish.

The court document explains how investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security linked the 39-year-old man to an online community on the dark web that produces, distributes, and receives child pornography.

Federal agents raided Culmo’s home in Oldsmar on Sept. 26. Investigators said while reviewing his electronic devices, they found videos of young children undressing in a bathroom that were recorded with a spycam.

“No one wants that call, no one wants that visit,” Oldsmar City Councilman Jarrod Buchman said in an emotional video he posted to social media as a parent.

Special agents visited Buchman and other families last week as part of their investigation into the man accused of sexually exploiting young children.

“My emotions are up and down,” Buchman said. “I am not sleeping and no parent should have to deal with this.”

Buchman said he shared photos of his own children with law enforcement.

“They’ll be going through all of his devices they seized from this individual’s house and matching up photos,” Buchman said.

The criminal complaint includes red flags from Culmo’s past.

Investigators obtained two Child Protective Services reports from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in 2014 detailing child sex abuse allegations against Culmo. They also located a 2017 Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office report that said Culmo had to surrender an SD card belonging to a former employer that contained more than 1,100 photos of girls entering and exiting a middle school in Brandon.

With Culmo behind bars, Buchman is trying to reassure concerned parents in his community.

“This sick person who is responsible for these actions is being held without bond by federal Marshals,” he said in the video.

The complaint said agents found five spycams and 11 pairs of girls underwear in a locked desk draw inside Culmo’s home.

His defense attorney did not respond to News Channel 8’s request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Culmo is scheduled to face a federal judge in court Oct. 11.

Anyone who is a victim or may know a victim is urged to call 1-866-347-2423 or submit a tip online.