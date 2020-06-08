Oldsmar man accused of exposing, touching himself in front of 13-year-old girl at Dollar Tree

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A 68-year-old Oldsmar is accused of exposing his genitals and touching himself inappropriately in front of a child at a Dollar Tree Friday night.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said Sylvester Lloyd was in an aisle alone with a 13-year-old girl when he exposed his genitals and started touching himself. The victim told police the man was looking at her and smiling while doing it.

The girl said she then left the aisle to find her mother several aisles over. When she couldn’t find her, the suspect allegedly approached the girl and said, “Are you following me or am I following you?”

When the girl found her mother, she told her about the incident and the store clerk was notified.

The Dollar Tree employee locked the store door before Lloyd could escape, but police said he eventually got through the locked door and into his car. The clerk was able to photograph his license plate before he left.

The girl was called into the police station and successfully identified the suspect in a lineup. She told police she recognized the man by his teeth because of the way he smiled at her.

Lloyd reportedly admitted to police what he had done that night, but said he thought the female victim was a woman, not a child.

