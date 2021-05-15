Oldsmar crash leaves woman in critical condition

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree on Tampa Road in Oldsmar Saturday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of Tampa Road.

Investigators say the driver, 60-year-old Lisa Nadeau, was heading west when she drove off the road and hit the median before hitting the tree.

According to a crash report, neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

Deputies said Nadeau was rushed to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

