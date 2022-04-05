OLDSMAR (WFLA) – The Oldsmar City Council will make a final vote on its downtown density vision Tuesday night.

Council will decide whether to increase density from 30 units per acre to 65.

“This is probably one of the biggest meetings in the history of our city,” Oldsmar Mayor Dan Saracki said.

The conversation has sparked controversy in Oldsmar for months as it will allow developers to build large apartment complexes in the area.

“They’re really not taking into effect what the citizens really want a big developer came in gave them a song and dance story and they’ve been running with it totally disregarding citizen input,” Oldsmar resident David McDonald said.

Woodfield Developer wants to build a five-story, mixed-use apartment complement that will sit on nearly five acres of land right next to city hall. The complex will feature over 300 units and retail on the ground floor.

“I’m hoping it doesn’t pass I really am, I don’t have control over my team,” Saracki said.

“A lot of frustration with a lot of people in the area and the greater Oldsmar as well,” said Justin Culmo, Oldsmar resident.