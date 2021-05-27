Ohio teen fighting for her life following car accident in Treasure Island

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ohio teenager is recovering after suffering severe injuries while trying to cross Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island on Monday night.

Family members say Grace Fitzpatrick was with friends on vacation when the accident happened.

“She was running to the store to pick something up and that’s when the accident happened,” family member Rachel Csincsak tells 8 On Your Side.

Fitzpatrick is planning to enter the eighth grade next year and underwent surgery on Thursday to deal with her injuries.

“Grace, when she was hit by the car, she has some very critical injuries, she’s got severe head trauma, she’s got multiple broken bones. They said she’s going to be in the hospital for months,” said Csincsak.

The teen’s grandmother and great-grandmother traveled from Ohio to be with her at the hospital.

“Everybody is worried, we are all praying and hoping that she’s going to make it through and be okay,” Csincsak said.