PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Passengers were injured by turbulence on a flight that landed Wednesday at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, according to an airport spokesperson.

The Allegiant flight was traveling to PIE from Asheville, North Carolina, officials said.

Video from Eagle 8 shows emergency vehicles near an Allegiant plane.

News Channel 8 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.